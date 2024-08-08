Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek takes home silver in 200m track final

Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek took home the silver medal in the 200 meter Olympic track final Thursday afternoon.

Bednarek finished in 19.62 seconds.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo earned gold with a time of 19.46 seconds. Team USA's Noah Lyles finished third, earning a bronze medal, with 19.70 seconds.

Bednarek also secured the silver medal in the 200m finals during the Tokyo Olympics. He told TMJ4's Lance Allan the competition was strange because of pandemic related restrictions — he completed his races in front of empty stands.

Watch: Kenny Bednarek is putting Rice Lake, Wisconsin on the map:

Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek aims for gold in the 200 meters at Paris Olympics

Bednarek spent much of the last three years in Florida training and preparing for Paris.

We hope to see him again in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles so we can wish him luck!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error