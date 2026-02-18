Racine Curling Club members welcome increased interest in the sport as Olympics are underway

RACINE — The Winter Olympics have brought new attention to curling, and the Racine Curling Club is experiencing increased interest from people wanting to learn the sport.

"It's a great activity for the winter, it's kinda unique, and it's fun," said Craig Sondergaard, a Racine Curling Club member.

The club is tucked away on the city's north side, and while it's a bit of a local secret, the club has been operating since 1954. Some members have been curling since the 1970s, while others are newcomers to the sport.

Kelly Bain joined the club in January 2024 and describes herself as "all in, completely in" after two years and three weeks of participation.

"We were in three leagues in our first year," Bain said.

Members emphasize that curling is as much about the social aspect as it is about the sport itself. After games, members enjoy "broomstacking," where they warm up and hang out.

"At night time, usually there's libations. In the morning, there's coffee, tea, donuts, people bring in kringle," Bain said.

While many members are Racine locals, some participants travel from Illinois and others come down from Milwaukee.

Club members say they've enjoyed seeing their niche sport on television during the Olympics.

"It's very humbling, these guys are making shots that I can only dream about," said James Mataczynski, a Racine Curling Club member.

The club is anticipating increased participation thanks to the Winter Olympics coverage and is offering learning opportunities in the coming weeks.

The sport is accessible for most ages and abilities, as there are tools available, including stabilizers, to accommodate different physical abilities.

"We've had people out here on crutches, chairs, whatever, and they can curl," Mataczynski said.

"I started when I was a young junior, and there's people well up into their 80s that curl here," Sondergaard said. When asked if he plans to curl into his 80s, he responded, "I hope so."

For those curious about the sport, club members encourage giving it a try or simply coming to watch curling in action.

"It's like, so much more than I ever expected," Bain said. "It's such an amazing world to be in."

The Racine Curling Club has four upcoming learn to curl sessions available for interested participants.

Those are scheduled for February 28, March 7, March 21, and March 28, from 2:30-5 p.m. The sessions include equipment and cost $30.

For more information about the club and to register for learning sessions, visit racinecurlingclub.com.

