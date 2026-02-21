Pewaukee fans rally behind Jadin O'Brien as she advances to Olympic bobsled finals despite setback

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee native Jadin O'Brien competed in the two-woman bobsled today, with family and friends gathering at Brewfinity Brewery in Pewaukee to cheer her on during her Olympic debut.

O'Brien, partnered with veteran sledder Elana Meyers Taylor, had strong support from her community, including former teachers and coaches who watched her journey from aspiring Olympian to competing on the world's biggest stage.

"I coached her at DSHA in track for four seasons. I've seen her grow up from a person who told me once that she wanted to be in the Olympics to actually being in the Olympics," said John Danielson, O'Brien's former high school coach.

The first run showed promise, with supporters remaining optimistic despite a slower start.

"They're in the game, just a little slow and a tip on the start. I know they can get it. She's so fortunate to have Elana with her and someone that knows the track," said Michael Berendes, O'Brien's grade school teacher.

However, the second run brought disappointment when O'Brien's sled hit the wall near the start, causing an emotional moment for those watching.

"It made me cry. I feel horrible for Jadin. I'm glad that she's okay. It was really sad because I know what a competitor she is. I hated to see that happen," said Liz Noack, another of O'Brien's grade school teachers.

Despite the setback, supporters remained confident in the team's resilience.

"Tough start, but man, these girls are never out of the fight. They're tough," said Maria Notch, a friend of O'Brien's.

Meyers, Taylor, and O'Brien were in fifth place after their first run but dropped to 12th following the challenging second run. They finished 12th overall and qualified for the finals on Saturday. Friends and family say they will return to cheer them on again.

