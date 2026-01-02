Pettit Ice Center GM highlights what sets speedskating apart ahead of Olympic trials

MILWAUKEE — The Olympic speedskating trials kick off Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, marking an exciting return of fans to one of the sport’s premier venues.

Paul Golomski, general manager at the Pettit National Ice Center, highlighted what makes speedskating unique among Olympic sports.

“This is a really neat sport. It gets a lot of excitement every four years, but you can do it any time of the year," Golomski said. "It’s the fastest human-powered sport in existence — up to 40 mph on ice. You can’t get close to that in running, but you can in cycling. However, that’s a gear-powered sport."

The return of spectators adds a crucial element that was missing during the 2022 trials, according to Golomski.

“Well, I think the fans being here is a big part of the excitement. The athletes kind of feed off the crowd noise and the passion the fans bring. So, you know, with 2022, it was tough not to have spectators here, and going into this event, we’re going to pack this place," Golomski said. "There’s going to be people bursting at the seams cheering for athletes, making sure people know that everyone is behind Team USA and cheering them on as they head to the Milan Winter Olympics."

The trials begin at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s 3,000-meter and men’s 5,000-meter events. Fewer than 50 tickets remain available for Friday’s competition.

Saturday and Sunday events are sold out, but some tickets are still available for Monday’s competition.

