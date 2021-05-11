'People were just so enthusiastic': Pettit Ice Center director on snagging the 2022 Long Track Olympic Trials

MILWAUKEE — As TMJ4 News reported Monday, U.S. Speedskating will hold the 2022 Long Track Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on Jan. 5 - 9.

Between 8 and 12 Olympians will be selected to represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The 2018 Trials were the first held in Milwaukee in 20 years, and the outpouring of support brought them back.

"People were just so enthusiastic, and I think it reflects the legacy of speedskating here and the fact there was that built-up demand. And it's the Olympics," Pettit National Ice Center Executive Director Randy Dean says. "The timing of the trials was one of the later trials, as far as all the Olympic Trials, so we rode the tsunami as far as media attention so that benefitted us also. It's a great place, it's a great legacy and we look forward to carrying it on in 2022."

Dean adds the Pettit National Ice Center will put tickets on sale later this fall. Watch their website for details. Last time every day sold out, and they'd like to host as many fans as they can this time around as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip