Milwaukee's Pettit Center to host 2022 long-track speedskating Olympic Trials

WEST ALLIS — The Pettit National Ice Center in West Allis will be hosting U.S. Speedskating's Olympic Trials for long track competition, TMJ4 News has learned.

TMJ4's Lance Allan reports the trials will be held Jan. 5-9, 2022 after the Pettit Center successfully hosted trials in 2018.

It's official. The @PettitCenter will be hosting the @USSpeedskating United States Olympic Trials- Long Track competition January 5-9, 2022 after successfully hosting in 2018. #Olympics #TeamUSA — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 10, 2021

The Pettit Center held the trials for the first time in 2018 after 19 years. In years before that, most of the speedskating trials were held in Salt Lake City for the high elevation.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

