Olympic Trials: Fans pack the grandstand to cheer on local speed skaters

The fans of Wauwatosa East grad and Olympic speed skater Sugar Todd took over the center grandstands to cheer on their girl.
"I don't usually travel with a dozen or so friends and family all decked out in Team Sugar Todd gear but it's probably one of the best feelings. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for a lot of those people," Todd said.
Her parents moved Todd to West Allis in 2000 to train at the Pettit.
"This is home for me and I've logged a lot of hours in this building and to come back here and to race to represent my country at the Olympics it's kind of come full circle," Todd said.
Friends of Marquette University student Emery Lehman also came out in force. His fellow Marquette seniors drove and flew in from their winter break to be here.