MILWAUKEE — As the countdown to the Winter Olympics begins, the spotlight shines on legends of the past who have paved the way for today's athletes.
Recently, Olympic icons Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Tommie Smith, and John Carlos visited the Pettit Center in Milwaukee while in town for the Fellowship Open. The Pettit Center is synonymous with winter athletic excellence.
A Walk Down Memory Lane
Joyner-Kersee, a six-time Olympic medalist and holder of the women’s heptathlon world record, reminisced about her time as an Olympian, sharing how it brought back fond memories of fellow Olympians. “You know, it brings back so many memories—friends like Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen, people I know who trained here. To see all the flags…” she reflected.
The Mindset of Champions
Joyner-Kersee also highlighted the importance of giving back to the community and upholding a legacy. “It's not about how fast you are, but how you can find ways to give back and also continue that legacy,” she said, illustrating the mindset that defines true greatness.
Cold Reflections
Temperatures inside the Pettit Center are cold all year long—so Joyner-Kersee was also reminded of something else: “We did the Summer Olympics, not the Winter, right? Tommie Smith chimed in: "My little fingers are frozen!”
Watch: Olympic icons reflect on greatness at the Pettit Center
Dr. John Carlos, whose protest at the 1968 Olympics remains one of the most powerful moments in sports history, also shared his thoughts outside the chilly Pettit Center. Alongside Tommie Smith, Carlos made a stand for human rights by raising his fist on the victory podium in Mexico City.
Inspiring the Next Generation
Carlos emphasized the importance of inspiring young athletes and people in general to believe in themselves and their potential. “You have to set a paradigm for young kids—that's not even here yet, not even thought of yet. When they come in, they can say, 'I feel this tunnel. I feel this grace. I feel that I can be truly what God intended for me to be,'” he explained.
A Legacy of Love and Life
Smith echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for being part of such a significant historical moment. “I'm just so happy, proud, and joyous to be a part of history with great people who understand love and life,” he stated.
As we stand just 100 days away from the Winter Olympics, the Pettit Center serves as a powerful reminder that greatness doesn't melt with the seasons—it simply changes form.
