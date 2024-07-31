Milwaukee rugby players celebrate U.S. women's historic moment at Paris 2024 Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Sabina Montijo and Dom Gordon will remember where they were when the U.S. Women’s Rugby Team medaled for the first time ever at the Paris Olympics.

The two are members of Milwaukee Scylla Women’s Rugby, Wisconsin’s only Division 1 competitive team.

Mike Beiermeister Sabina Montijo and Dom Gordon at their home field.

Watching the U.S. women’s team take home the bronze medal after upsetting Australia will be a moment they will never forget.

“I’m just living off the hype of getting to see that and making some history, and getting to see that history,” said Dom Gordon. “I’m just pumped.”

The win was felt across the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sedrick darted away to score the game-tying try. She then converted the game-winning kick for a 14-12 victory.

“We as players all know about rugby, but it's just really great to see that on such a world stage and with so much excitement surrounding it,” said Montijo.

It’s hype they hope to capitalize on as their season approaches.

“Whenever the Olympics are on and rugby is on, it's definitely helpful for us as a team,” said Montijo, the vice president of Scylla. “We definitely will see boosts in numbers and people reaching out.”

The sport has been growing across the country thanks to some of the stars in the spotlight, like UW alum Alev Kelter and social media sensation Ilona Maher.

“They've been just so strong voices for women's rugby and just women's sports in general, so it's just really awesome to see them out there and just energize not only women but little girls who look up to them,” said Gordon.

The two are now hoping to kick their season off with Scylla on the right foot, thanks to a boost from the U.S.A. Women’s Rugby Team.

“At my age, I'm still inspired,” said Gordon. “I’m hoping it's inspiring women across the country to go and do something. May it be rugby, maybe basketball, maybe whatever you care about, but any sport, and just say, Hey, that could be me. I could be up there, and I could be doing that.”

Practice starts on August 13 for the team. Their first home game at the Lakefront will take place on September 14. Experience is not required. Members can join to play or just be part of the club.

Learn more about Scylla Women’s Rugby here: scyllarugby.com

