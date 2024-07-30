Former Wisconsin Badger Alev Kelter is ready to lead the U.S. women's rugby team in the Paris Olympics. Their dream is to bring home gold.

"This is the most competitive team that I've been on in twelve years," Alev says. "It's a true testament to the work that we've put in to build our culture."

Watch: Alev Kelter - from University of Wisconsin to Paris 2024:

Former Badger Alev Kelter hoping for gold with U.S. Women's Rugby team in Paris Olympics

Alev was a two-sport star at the University of Wisconsin, where she played both soccer and hockey. As a college freshman, she helped the soccer team reach the Sweet 16.

Two years later, she assisted on the game-winning goal against Boston University in the National Championship.

"As a teenager, you have that dream of doing both sports," Alev beams. "I loved them both. For me, I wanted an amazing athletic school, but also an amazing academic school. UW made me a better athlete, but also academically competitive in the corporate world."

