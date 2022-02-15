Marquette’s Emery Lehman earns bronze medal in Team Pursuit

Marquette graduate Emery Lehman finished third in men's Team Pursuit against the ROC at the 2022 Beijing Olympics early Tuesday morning.

Lehman, along with Casey Dawson and Ethan Cepuran, skated a 3 minutes, 38.81 seconds race, elevating the US to take bronze.

Lehman also competed in the 1500m where he placed 11th last week. The American speed skater also subbed in for a teammate who didn't pass Covid protocols for the 5,000 meters.

"We're the overall World Cup champions," Lehman previously said. "And theoretically, have never skated a time that would not have got us on the podium. So I think if we just do what we know how to do, between last World Cup and the Olympics, I don't think we need to do anything special. I think we just need to keep doing what we're doing."

He finished second to last at the Olympics four years ago.

Lehman is from Chicago. But when he competes, he wouldn't leave home without a piece of the Pettit, he told TMJ4 last week.

"Man, this is my lucky Pettit Center hoodie," Lehman says. "The awesome staff, Kevin and Randy at the Pettit, gave this to me, this and a shirt, before I left for Salt Lake City for my first Olympic Trials. And you know, I wore it there. I made it on my first team at 17. And you know, I go through hoodies very quickly. This might be one of my oldest articles of clothing I own."

Since that time, Lehman is a 3-time speed skating Olympian.

After PyeongChang, Lehman took a break, attended Marquette and now has his degree.

"My undergrad was from Marquette in civil engineering," Lehman says. "And I'm now online through Johns Hopkins getting a structural engineering masters."

