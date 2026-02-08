'I'm so excited': National figure skating judge has high hopes for Team USA at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

Figure skating enthusiasts have reason to be optimistic about Team USA's chances at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, with strong contenders in both men's and women's competitions.

National figure skating judge has high hopes for Team USA at Winter Olympics

Ahead of the start of the Games, Carolyn Clausius, a national figure skating judge with more than 40 years of experience, said she's particularly excited about this year's team.

TMJ4 Carolyn Clausius, a national figure skating judge.

She has been following some of the athletes since they were children and has even seen two of them compete in Milwaukee.

"I'm so excited. I've been following them since they were little children. And two of them, in fact, have been in competition here in Milwaukee. Both Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito have competed here, so it's really exciting to see what they are going to do at the Olympics," Clausius said.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the figure skating men's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The heavy favorite on the men's side to bring home gold is Malinin, known for his famous quadruple axel. Clausius feels confident about his chances despite the pressure and high expectations.

"I feel confident that he can win because even if he makes a mistake, he earns such a high value of points with his quad jumps. He is capable of doing seven quads in his program. He's the only man in the world who can land the quadruple axel," Clausius said.

Clausius, who has been judging at the national level for 30 years, believes this year's women's team represents the strongest group in nearly two decades.

"This is the strongest team that we've had since 2006. We haven't had an Olympic medal since then. Now we have a shot at more than one in the ladies’ event," Clausius said.

All three women bring impressive credentials to the competition. Amber Glenn is a three-time national champion. Alysa Liu is a two-time national champion and current world medalist. Isabeau Levito is a one-time national champion who earned silver at the 2024 World Championships.

Jeff Roberson/AP Amber Glenn skates during the "Making Team USA" performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

When evaluating performances, Clausius looks beyond technical execution to find that special quality that sets skaters apart.

"When I'm judging, most of the time the skaters are doing very much the same elements. So of course you're looking for clean jumps, you're looking for high-level spins, good-centered spins, good speed. But I'm also looking for that little extra — how do you stand out in the crowd? What do you do that is special with your music, with your interpretation? How do you draw me into your program so that I almost forget that I'm judging this, I'm just taken into the performance," Clausius said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

