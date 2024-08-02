How good are Olympic rhythmic gymnasts? Here's some perspective - I tried and failed

The pommel horse. The balance beam. The rings. Those are all events that get a ton of attention during the Olympics. However, one gymnastics event doesn't get the same love as the others. Rhythmic gymnastics. So while I'm not a gymnast, I wanted to try my hand at this event to learn more about it.

How good are rhythmic gymnasts? I tried and failed

The sport combines dance and gymnastics to form a unique event. It requires artistry as well as strength, flexibility, and coordination. It became an official Olympic sport in 1984 during the Los Angeles games.

“I love that it makes you flexible and strong," Alyssa Mikhailenko, a rhythmic gymnast at North Shore Academy of Gymnastics in Cedarburg, said.

The 12-year-old has been doing this sport since she was about 6.

“Especially like ribbon I thought that would be fun because it’s like flowy and it’s fun," Mikhailenko said.

James Groh Alyssa Mikhailenko poses after a rhythmic gymnastics routine with her ribbon inside the North Shore Academy of Gymnastics in Cedarburg.

The ribbon event may be the most recognizable part of the sport, but there are four other skills in the sport. The other apparatuses (as they are known) are the ball, clubs, rope, and hoop. The Olympics do not have a rope event.

“A lot of sports have their strength and coordination and athleticism, but rhythmic involves that just a little bit extra grace as you go it gets a little closer to dance," rhythmic gymnastics coach at North Shore Academy of Gymnastics, Melissa Carpenter, said.

There are both individual and team competitions at the Olympics. Those events will begin on Aug. 8 and conclude on Aug. 10.

