How to watch Wisconsin athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

It's time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and this year there are plenty of athletes with Wisconsin connections to follow!

For the purposes of this guide, we're defining "Wisconsin athletes" as Olympians who were born in Wisconsin (Tyrese Haliburton), currently play for a Wisconsin team (Giannis Anteotkounmpo), or played for a Wisconsin team in the past (Rose Lavelle).

Each competition has a time and network noted next to it. For "digital" competitions, you'll need to watch on Peacock.

Here's where and when you can watch them:

Thursday, July 25

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

2pm – USA-Zambia - USA

Friday, July 26

No Wisconsin athletes scheduled.

Saturday, July 27

Fencing – epee (Margherita Guzzi Vincenti)

3am elimination rounds – digital

Noon – Gold/Bronze - digital

4pm – Gold/Bronze - USA

Rowing – women's double sculls (Sophia Vitas)

2:00am – heats – USA, Digital

6:15am – heats – USA

Rowing – Women's Quad Sculls (Lauren O’Connor, Grace Joyce)

2:00am – heats – USA, Digital

6:15am – heats – USA

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

2:15pm – Greece-Canada - CNBC

Watch: Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer:

Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James

Sunday, July 28

Rowing – women's double sculls (Sophia Vitas)

2:00am – repechages – digital

Judo – 52kg (Maria Laborde)

3:00am – elimination rounds – Digital

9:00am – repechages, Finals – Digital

Sailing – 49erFX (Stephanie Roble)

5am - prelims - Digital

Rugby 7s (Alev Kelter)

9:30am – USA-Japan – CNBC

1:00PM – USA-Brazil - CNBC

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

10:15am – USA-Serbia – NBC

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

2pm – USA-Germany - USA

Monday, July 29

Rowing – Women's Quad Sculls (Lauren O’Connor, Grace Joyce)

2:30am – heats - digital

Rowing – Women's Eight (Maddie Wanamaker)

2:30am – heats digital

4:00am – heats – E

Sailing – 49erFX (Stephanie Roble)

5am - prelims - Digital

Rugby 7s (Alev Kelter)

8:30am – USA-France – USA

2:15pm – Q-Finals - E

Rowing – Men's Eight (Nick Rusher)

2:30am – Heats – Digital

Women’s Volleyball (Dana Rettke, Lauren Carlini)

USA-China 10am USA

Tuesday, July 30

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

4:00am – Greece-Spain - E

Team Fencing – epee (Margherita Guzzi Vincenti)

6:30am – elims – digital

9:30am – semis – E

12:30pm – Team Gold – digital

3:30pm – Team Gold – E

7:00pm - Team Gold - USA

Rowing – women's double sculls (Sophia Vitas)

2:30am – semis – digital

10:45am – semis – USA

Rugby 7s (Alev Kelter)

8:30am – Semis – USA

Noon – Bronze, Gold – E

4:00pm – Bronze, Gold replay - USA

Watch: The funniest Milwaukee-specific Olympic events:

The funniest Milwaukee-specific Olympic events

Wednesday, July 31

Rowing – Women's Quad Sculls (Lauren O’Connor, Grace Joyce)

2:30am – Finals – digital

4:50am – Finals – E

Women’s 200m backstroke (Phoebe Bacon)

4am - Heats – USA

Sailing – 49erFX (Stephanie Roble)

5am - prelims - Digital

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

USA-Serbia 10am USA

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

Noon – USA-Australia - E

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

1:45pm – USA-South Sudan - USA

Thursday, August 1

Rowing – Women's Eight (Maddie Wanamaker)

2:30am – repechages – digital

Sailing – 49erFX (Stephanie Roble)

5am – Medal Race - Digital

Rowing – Men's Eight (Nick Rusher)

2:30am – Finals – Digital

Rowing – women's double sculls (Sophia Vitas)

2:30am – Finals – Digital

4:40am – Finals – E

12:00pm – Finals – USA

Women’s 200m backstroke (Phoebe Bacon)

4am - Heats – USA

9:15am - Heats – NBC

1:40PM – Heats/Semis - Digital

Equestrian Jumping team prelims (Laura Kraut)

4am digital, 3pm E

Friday, August 2

Decathlon – Zach Ziemek

3:50 long jump - digital

5:10 – shot put - digital

10:40am – 400m - digital

11:00am – high jump - digital

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

6:30am – Greece-Australia - USA

Women’s 200m backstroke (Phoebe Bacon)

1:30pm – Finals -Digital

Equestrian Jumping Finals (Laura Kraut)

7am E

10:15am NBC

7:00pm USA

Watch: East Troy's Stephanie Roble sets sail to second Olympic games:

East Troy's Stephanie Roble sets sail to second Olympic Games

Saturday, August 3

Rowing – Women's Eight (Maddie Wanamaker)

2:30am – finals – digital

11:30am – finals – USA

2:45pm – finals – NBC

Men’s 100m (Kenny Bednarek)

3:00am – heat – E

Decathlon – Zach Ziemek

3:00am – 110m hurdle - digital

3:55am – discus - digital

6:40am – pole vault - digital

12:10pm – javelin - Digital

12:10pm – overall coverage - USA

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

8am, 10am, Noon, 2pm – Q-Finals - E

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

10:15am – USA-Puerto Rico - NBC

Sunday, August 4

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

USA-France 6am digital, 4pm NBC

Men’s 100m (Kenny Bednarek)

11:30am – Digital

Noon – Finals - USA

Monday, August 5

Men’s 200m (Kenny Bednarek)

Noon – heat – NBC (11:30 Digital)

Equestrian Jumping prelims (Laura Kraut)

7:00am digital, 3:00pm E

Watch: Former Rufus King swimmer will compete for Sudan at Olympic games:

Former Rufus King swimmer will compete for Sudan at Olympic Games

Tuesday, August 6

Men’s 200m (Kenny Bednarek)

3am – repechages – USA

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

Q-finals (2a. (dig), 6am(dig), 8:30am(USA), 10am (NBC) 5pm replay

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

11am – semis – USA

2pm – Semis – E,Digital

Equestrian Jumping Finals (Laura Kraut)

3:00am – digital, 6:00am – E, 9:15am NBC

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

1:30am Q-finals – E

2:15pm Q-Finas - USA

Wednesday, August 7

Greco Roman Wrestling (Payton Jacobson 87 kg)

4:00am – elimation rounds – Digital

10:00am – elimination rounds – USA

Men’s 200m (Kenny Bednarek)

Noon – semis – NBC (11:30 Digital)

Thursday, August 8

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

Semifinals 9am NBC, 5pm USA (replay), 7:00PM USA

Men’s 4x100m (Kenny Bednarek)

3:00am – heat – Digital

8:00am – heat - NBC

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

10:30am – Semifinals – USA

1:45PM – Semifinals – USA

Greco Roman Wrestling (Payton Jacobson 87 kg)

11:15am – Finals – Digital

4:00pm – Finals– USA

Men’s 200m (Kenny Bednarek)

12:35pm – Finals – NBC (11:30 Digital)

Watch: 16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever:

16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever

Friday, August 9

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

8am – Bronze medal match USA

Men’s 4x100m (Kenny Bednarek)

Noon – Finals – Digital

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

1pm Bronze medal match USA (live 9am digital)

Saturday, August 10

Men’s Basketball (Giannis-Greece, Tyrese Haliburton – USA)

4:00am – Bronze medal game – USA

11:00PM – Gold Medal game – USA

Women’s Soccer (Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert)

11am – Gold Medal match - USA

Sunday, August 11

Women’s Volleyball (Rettke, Carlini)

6am Gold medal match (NBC)

Women’s Marathon (Emily Sisson)

1:00am – USA

11:00am – NBC

Weightlifting (+81kg) Mary Theisen-Lappen

4:30am – elimination rounds – Digital

8:30am – Finals - USA

