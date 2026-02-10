HARTLAND, Wis. — Members of the Kettle Moraine Curling Club gathered to watch the Olympic curling competition unfold, living every moment alongside Team USA as they battled for gold in Milan.
The viewing party at the Hartland club was filled with tension and excitement as curling enthusiasts watched the intense match on what curlers call "the sheet."
"I literally don't want to watch," said Molly McKeon from the Kettle Moraine Curling Club as the competition reached its climax.
"I know," responded fellow member Heather Betzhold.
The club boasts impressive curling credentials among its membership. Betzhold is a 2018 National Silver Medalist, while Laura Dwyer is a current Team USA member who will compete in the Paralympic Games in just under a month.
"To see them, this is real. It is becoming more real," Dwyer said.
McKeon, a longtime member, highlighted what makes curling special - its tight-knit community where Olympic-level athletes practice alongside recreational players.
Watch: Hartland curling connection to Team USA has them intensely experiencing every moment of silver medal win
"There are times when any one of us could have said, 'Oh yeah, I remember curling against them' just in regular club curling, which is different than most sports," McKeon said.
The connection runs deep at Kettle Moraine, where Olympian Korey Dropkin has practiced, making the members feel like they were truly rooting for one of their own.
When the gold medal match came down to the final shot, Sweden pulled out the victory to claim gold while Team USA earned silver.
"They played just hands, just… they were nearly without error in the beginning," Dwyer said of the competition.
"Couldn't be more proud," said Scott Huenink from the Kettle Moraine Curling Club.
"Very proud," echoed Dwyer and McKeon.
The Olympic curling competition continues with men's and women's team events beginning Wednesday. The Kettle Moraine Curling Club members say they'll be cheering on Team USA throughout all the events.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
