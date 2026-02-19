GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Residents at Fairway Knoll Senior Center in Germantown have extra reason to tune into the Olympics - their beloved fitness instructor is providing commentary on NBC as a former Olympic medalist.

Katherine Reutter-Adamek, who won silver and bronze medals in speed skating at the 2010 Olympics, splits her time between broadcasting for NBC and leading workout classes for seniors at the Germantown facility.

Katherine Reutter-Adamek Katherine Reutter-Adamek is an NBC Sports Analyst for short-track speed skating

The residents are thrilled to see their wellness coach on the world stage and eagerly share the news with family members.

Watch: Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

"Oh! I got on the phone immediately, told the whole family, my brother, my sister, my daughter, and all of my grandsons, guess what?" Ann Castigilione said. "It was very exciting!"

Reutter-Adamek said her approach remains consistent whether working with Olympic athletes or senior citizens.

Marcus Aarsvold Ann Castiglione is a resident at Fairway Knoll Senior Living Community Center

"My philosophy is that a coach… it is people first," she said. "I notice the same thing when I'm working with seniors; we're all just people. We all have people problems. We're all actively seeking opportunities to improve, manage, and have a better life that we're proud of."

The connection goes both ways, with Reutter-Adamek feeling supported by her senior fitness students.

Marcus Aarsvold Dee Kemppainen is a resident at Fairway Knoll Senior Living Community Center

"They make me feel like I have 100 grandmas and grandpas who are just so proud of me," she said. "I believe that sport is one thing that can unify us if we let it. I'm really grateful to be a part of that," she said.

Resident Dee Kemppainen credits her instructor with keeping the senior community motivated and active.

Katherine Reutter-Adamek Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

Katherine Reutter-Adamek Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

"She lets you know how important it is to keep going, not quit, not just sit, and not give up," she said. "No, she keeps us moving!"

Reutter-Adamek believes sports can bring people together regardless of age or competition level.

Viewers can catch Reutter-Adamek's final Olympics commentary on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown seniors cheer on their fitness coach providing NBC Olympics commentary

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error