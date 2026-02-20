Froedtert staff hold sendoff for patient ahead of her Paralympics curling debut

Laura Dwyer will make history next month when she competes in the first-ever Paralympic mixed doubles curling competition in Italy. The milestone comes years after a life-changing accident that brought her to Froedtert Hospital for rehabilitation.

Dwyer celebrated the achievement with a send-off party at the same therapy gym where she began her recovery journey. A large tree branch had fallen on her, confining her to a wheelchair and requiring extensive physical and occupational therapy.

TMJ4 Laura Dwyer is Paralympic Athlete from Oconomowoc.

"It's really cool to be here and remember what I went through and to think how far I've come," Dwyer said. "This really shows how far I've gone through PT and OT here at Froedtert."

Her husband, Chris Dwyer, recalled the moment she discovered adaptive curling during a clinic while he was ice fishing.

"Like she said, this is the next step. When she went to that adaptive clinic, I was ice fishing, and she said do you mind if I try this?" Chris Dwyer said. "Do I mind? I'm just happy you found something outside of the family to fill that void."

Dwyer has spent the last six and a half years training around the world for this opportunity.

"To represent the United States of America is such an honor and privilege," Dwyer said. "It's the hugest thing that anyone can do, and to be the one along side with the Steve on this two-person team, we're going side by side for this debut in mixed double curling in the Paralympics."

TMJ4 Steve Emt prepares to throw his curling stone while his partner Laura Dwyer holds his chair and times the throw. The two will compete in the mixed doubles wheelchair curling event for the Paralympic Games in Italy.

Dwyer and her partner, Steve Emt, are the national champions in wheelchair mixed doubles curling. The duo will need precise teamwork to compete at the Paralympic level.

"We have to be on point and have direct line communication that we've strived for in the past, lifting each other up so we can bring home a medal for the US," Dwyer said.

