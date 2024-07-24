Cheese curd eating to Bears bashing: The funniest Milwaukee-specific Olympic events

MILWAUKEE — The Olympics have begun! During the summer games, there will be hundreds of races, matches, and rounds for the dozens of events. Every time the Olympics comes around it seems certain countries always do well in certain sports. That led me to an idea.

If there were Milwaukee or Wisconsin-specific events, what would those be? I'm talking about events like cheese curd eating or who could say 'ope I didn't see ya der' the most while walking through the grocery store.

So I went out to Milwaukee's Third Ward to ask people that question. Some of the responses I got were: who can have the longest Midwestern goodbye, a cow milking contest, who could eat the most Kwik Trip Glazers, who can bash the Chicago Bears the most, and more.

Watch the story to see what other Wisconsin-specific events people came up with...

The funniest Milwaukee-specific Olympic events

