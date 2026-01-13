Brookfield athlete makes USA Luge team for 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

A Brookfield athlete will make his Olympic debut in February at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics for the USA Luge team.

Marcus Mueller, 20, has been selected for the 2026 Olympic team for USA Luge, in what the team is calling the “largest-ever” Olympic team, according to USA Luge’s website.

He will compete alongside Ansel Haugsjaa in the men’s doubles in Milan.

The pair has had quite the season, with two podium appearances under their belt, including a silver at the test event in Cortina and a gold at the Lake Placid World Cup, according to USA Luge.

TMJ4

Mueller previously spoke to TMJ4 in 2021, when he shared that his goal was to compete in the 2026 Games.

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy," Mueller said. "And to have both Olympics come, it's pretty cool. There's definitely a lot more intensity through the program now that the Olympic years are coming — a lot more people trying to get better, trying to get faster. So it helps me improve because I get to compete up with them."

Later that year, Mueller went on to win first place in men’s doubles at the World Cup for the overall Youth A category, and second place in singles.

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22 and will be broadcast on TMJ4.

