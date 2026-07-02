NEW BERLIN — Nine years ago, a 9-year-old from Oconomowoc named Isaac Miller wrote a letter to JJ Watt with a simple request: meet him at Starbucks.

That meeting finally happened — just not at Starbucks.

Miller, now a senior defensive end at Catholic Memorial and a Wisconsin Badgers commit, crossed paths with his childhood idol outside Roots in downtown Oconomowoc while preparing for his final high school season.

"When I walked over to him, I literally started shaking. I was like, 'This is crazy,'" Miller said. "He told me it's great to have me on board. He welcomed me in and said one thing: 'What you give to the state... they're gonna give back to you.'"

The letter Miller wrote as a 9-year-old read:

"Dear JJ, my name is Isaac. I live in Wisconsin. I play football, baseball and basketball. I'm nine years old. My dad played in the NFL. His position was D-end. I make a lot of sacks. I have five sisters and three brothers. Next time you're home, I would like to meet you at Starbucks."

Miller also included $20 in the letter to support Watt's hurricane relief efforts.

Watch: Oconomowoc's Isaac Miller finally meets JJ Watt, 9 years after writing him a letter as a kid

Oconomowoc's Isaac Miller meets JJ Watt

When asked what he admired about Watt as a kid, Miller pointed to one defining image.

"One thing I really remember was his broken nose — how tough he was. That kind of just stood out as who he is," Miller said.

Now Miller is following in Watt's footsteps as a defensive end, chasing a dream he has held since childhood.

"It's been a lifelong dream to first go Division I, but to go to the Badgers has always been the top. Every kid from Wisconsin wants to do that," Miller said.

After the meeting, Miller shared a photo along with the original letter on social media. This time, Watt wrote back.

"I have a feeling you've already made your sisters and three brothers very proud, but there are even bigger things ahead in your future," Watt wrote.

For Miller, the message hit close to home.

"I mean, it was pretty cool because I'm the youngest, and I'm trying to make it," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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