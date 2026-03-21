Milwaukee Public Schools Athletics is moving forward with a new athletic director, Matthew Goodwin, following a challenging period for the department.

In October of 2024, administrative issues under Bobbie Kelsey led to forfeited high school football games. In addition, TMJ4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae uncovered that many of the district's coaches and referees were not being paid.

Kelsey is no longer employed by the district.

Watch: MPS welcomes Matthew Goodwin as the district's new athletic director

MPS welcomes Matthew Goodwin as the district's new athletic director

Now, Goodwin is focused on rebuilding stability and moving MPS athletics forward.

A Milwaukee native, Goodwin has been with the district since 2017 and says his passion for sports and the community drives him.

“I have a huge passion about giving back to the community,” Goodwin said. “I understand that sports can be a tool for success and life skills.”

Goodwin acknowledged the challenges of the past year, but says the focus is now on progress.

“We’re looking for stability and growth,” he said. “We acknowledge there's been challenges and changes over the last year. We are leveraging our network and communication with the WIAA, among other internal and external stakeholders, to ensure that we are doing things in compliance."

He says one of the biggest lessons learned has been the importance of communication and teamwork across the department.

“Collaboration and teamwork are very important… making sure that we’re supporting our student-athletes and our community the best way that we can,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin believes his experience within MPS has prepared him to lead during this transition.

“Over the last eight years, pouring into the city of Milwaukee and youth sports has given me the tools to lead,” he said.

Looking ahead, his focus is on creating a stronger experience for student-athletes both on and off the field.

“We’re providing quality sports experiences… supporting life skills, but also academically,” Goodwin said..

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