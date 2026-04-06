MJS sports columnist Lori Nickel breaks down Giannis Antetokounmpo's side of the ongoing rift with Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expressing frustration with the organization's decision to hold him out of games for the remainder of the season, despite his desire to play and his assertions that he is healthy.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports columnist Lori Nickel recently spoke one-on-one with Antetokounmpo. Nickel reported that Antetokounmpo is upset about being benched while he feels fully capable of competing. Antetokounmpo told Nickel it goes against his nature to sit out.

Antetokounmpo is particularly bothered by the inability to share the court with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, who are currently on the roster. He expressed feeling left out of a historic end to the season for the Bucks.

The tension extends beyond playing time. A couple of weeks ago, Bucks co-owner Wes Edens told ESPN that Antetokounmpo would either be traded or sign a contract extension, as the team does not want him to enter free agency without getting something in return.

Watch: TMJ4's full interview with MJS sports columnist Lori Nickel

Lori Nickel breaks down Giannis Antetokounmpo's rift with the Bucks

Antetokounmpo took offense to Edens' public comments, viewing them as an ultimatum that questioned his loyalty. He previously told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jim Owczarski in February that he wants to stay with the Bucks.

"And that's the thing that's really most important to me about this, is that there's been so little communication, according to Giannis, between Giannis and owners and the general manager," Nickel said. "And there's been so little talk and discussion about the future or about the current and present state of the Bucks. That's the real issue here."

Despite the current rift, Antetokounmpo remains open to staying in Milwaukee. Nickel reported this morning that Antetokounmpo wants to remain with the team if they are in a position to compete for a championship.

"So what can he do to change the culture of the team? Make sure that there's a number two top-scorer by his side to help carry the burden," Nickel said. Make sure that there's experienced role players and youth coming up that can play a certain way. Make sure there's a system in place that fits the roster that they have. He wants these things to happen in Milwaukee. He wants to be a part of a team that can challenge for a championship. And he also wants to be in Milwaukee. He cannot do this alone. That's what he said in the story today. He is one person. He cannot save the team alone. He needs the support of the entire organization to rebuild this franchise"

Family dynamics have also impacted Antetokounmpo this season. Due to uncertainty about his future with the team, his wife, Mariah, their children, and his mother stayed in Greece throughout the start of the season. While they have since returned, the separation took a toll on him early in the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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