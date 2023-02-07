Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Milwaukee native and former UFC champ Anthony Pettis to box Roy Jones Jr. at Fiserv Forum

The Jorge Masvidal-produced event will be at Fiserv Forum at 6 p.m. on April 1. Ticket sales will open to the general public on Ticketmaster on Feb. 17 at noon.
Milwaukee MMA fighter Anthony Pettis out of UFC 223 due to McGregor's rampage
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rey Del Rio
Milwaukee MMA fighter Anthony Pettis out of UFC 223 due to McGregor's rampage
Posted at 9:42 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 22:42:35-05

MILWAUKEE — Anthony Pettis, former UFC lightweight champion and Milwaukee native, will box against boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. in Milwaukee on April 1.

The Jorge Masvidal-produced event will be at Fiserv Forum at 6 p.m.

Ticket sales will open to the general public on Ticketmaster on Feb. 17 at noon.

Masvidal announced the fight card for Gamebred Boxing 4 Monday on "The MMA Hour."

Other matches on the fight card include Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens; Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza; Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor.; and Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany.

RELATED:

Pettis is a multi-division champion including featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight in the UFC. Pettis was also the final World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Lightweight Champion before being merged into the UFC.

Pettis grew up on the south side of Milwaukee and attended Dominican High School. He made his professional MMA debut in 2007 and did very well. He then debuted with the WEC in June 2009. Pettis shifted to UFC in 2010 when WEC merged with UFC.

Jones Jr. is a multi-division boxing world champion. He holds titles in middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. He is also an Olympic silver medalist.

The matchup is sure to be interesting as Pettis has the advantage in age, however, Jones has more experience and is considered by many as one of the best boxers of all time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News