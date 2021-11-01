MILWAUKEE — You might say that MMA is the Pettis family business. Sergio Pettis, current Bellator MMA Bantamweight Champion. Anthony Bettis, a former UFC Lightweight Champion. Their brother Ronaldo owns a successful martial arts business. Now meet their cousin, Angelo, who is starting his journey.

"November 6. Be ready to see a show. You know, I'm going for the finish. Be ready to see another Pettis come up through the ranks," Angelo said.

Sergio said this has been the family business.

TMJ4 Saint Francis High School student Angelo Pettis is family’s newest MMA fighter

"It was the Roufus. Now they pass it down to Pettis, and maybe the next generation after us. The next family business, this is it," Sergio said.

Angelo said he is fully invested in this.

"After practice I usually come home (and) do homework right away (and then) go back to sleep," he said. "Repeat every day. Here (at practice) at least like four hours a day. You know, fully invested," Angelo said.

Angelo is still a senior at Saint Francis High School, but his inspiration came early in life.

"After seeing my cousin Anthony winning the UFC championship you know (and) wanting follow in his footsteps," Angelo said. "Of course, seeing Sergio fight. I was at one of his first RFA fights when I was 8-years-old," Angelo said.

Now twice a day, six days per week, he trains at Roufusport.

TMJ4 Angelo may only be a Saint Francis High School student, but he is ready for his amateur debut in this family business.





"He started off young, and kind of just like me. He's made his way up. Kind of taken some licks as he's younger. But as he's getting older, he's starting to understand himself," Sergio said. "Understand the sport and understand the opportunity that's in front of him. He's got a big last name to ride out and I think he's going to do well."

And now, Angelo is ready for his amateur debut.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip