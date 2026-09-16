Milwaukee Bucks visit Milwaukee Public Schools students displaced by Lincoln Avenue Elementary fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks stepped off the court and into the cafeteria Wednesday, showing their support for hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools students who lost their school this summer.

Lincoln Avenue Elementary was destroyed by a fire in June, forcing students to relocate to Pulaski High School to start the school year. The school's K3 through 5th grade students have their own classrooms and spaces within the building.

TMJ4 reporter Karley Marotta spoke to the Bucks about what this meant for them in the video below:

Milwaukee Bucks visit students displaced by Lincoln Avenue Elementary fire

Bucks GM John Horst, head coach Taylor Jenkins, and new players Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis visited the students at their temporary home, serving lunch, handing out Bucks gear, and spending time with the kids.

"Obviously very difficult circumstances for Lincoln Avenue with their school burning down, but immediately for Pulaski High School to step up and say we got room. Let's make this your home," Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said.

For the students, it was a chance to forget about the school they lost.

Lily Anie, a Lincoln Elementary student, described the moment she came face to face with the Bucks.

"I felt so nervous. I really, really never seen the Bucks before. I've seen it on TV, but this feels so good."

Fellow student Thiago Rodriguez had a message for the team.

"I said, 'Oh, I hope you guys win this year.' So let's just see if they can win."

Milwaukee County Community supports Lincoln Avenue School teachers after fire Alonna Johnson

For the players, the visit was an opportunity to show up for their community beyond the basketball court.

"You know adversity is always going to come but it's your mindset that's going to make you persevere. You know as long as you stay positive, stay with the work every single day, good things will happen,"Jaime Jaquez Jr. said.

"I understand it's not easy for them. That's why I think we're doing these kind of things you know to a little bit help them and maybe make them think other stuff than that. So I'm just grateful to have this opportunity to come here and help them feel better," Jakučionis said.

"I just want them to you know be able to feel that you know people care for them, people are here for them and you know it's a safe environment,"Ware said.

Jenkins said the Bucks have a responsibility to show up in the community.

"We know we're Milwaukee's team and we got to show up every time, every moment, 365, not just during basketball season."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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