Community rallies to support Lincoln Avenue School teachers after fire destroyed building

MILWAUKEE — The community is stepping up to support teachers from Lincoln Avenue School as they work to rebuild their classrooms after a fire in June left the building a total loss.

With the school year approaching in September, teachers are starting from scratch on classroom supplies. Several donation drives are now underway to help.

Azora Books is asking people to drop off supplies not commonly offered elsewhere, including English and Spanish books and cleaning and teaching supplies.

Milwaukee Public Schools is also accepting school supply donations at its Central Services Building during business hours. Milwaukee Police Department's District 2 is hosting a drive through Aug. 24 as well. Donation boxes will be available at every district.

Todd Gross, a Lincoln Avenue School alumnus, said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

Alonna Johnson

"Really a true thank you to everyone that is stepping up to help out to bring something together for these kids. I mean they're kind of scratching from nothing here to build something, to give these kids a home, you know, so that they actually have a comfortable spot to learn in," Gross said.

A month after the fire, the community is also finding ways to honor the school's legacy. There are plans to light up the Hoan Bridge in blue, white and yellow for one day during the first week of September, aligning with the start of the school year.

Gross said the tribute is a chance for the city to see the community spirit he feels.

"The lighting of the Hoan Bridge is just so symbolic to start the school year and really give them motivation to carry through," Gross said. "It's a connection of community, of perseverance and pushing through and just showing the support through Lincoln all just in one light show. It's such an amazing thing to have going there with the Hoan Bridge and lighting it up. It's so cool."

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