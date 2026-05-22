MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers spent their off day together supporting Christian Yelich and his Home Plate Charity Concert, which benefits charities across the Milwaukee area.

"Support is huge. Not only for who Christian is as a person, but also for the cause. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else on an off day. This is the place to be," Garrett Mitchell said.

"Yeah, most of the guys from the team will be here, and we don't get a lot of off nights during the season, so for them to spend one here means a lot. I hope they have a great time as well," Yelich said.

The players came off a sweep of the Cubs heading into the event.

Watch: Milwaukee Brewers rally around Yelich's Home Plate Charity Concert on off day

Milwaukee Brewers rally around Yelich's Home Plate Charity Concert on off day

"Awesome series in Chicago and certainly with the off day today, this kind of feels like the cherry on top to be able to come out as a team and be able to do this," Aaron Ashby said.

The silent auction featured items from the biggest names in sports and the music industry.

"It's a lot of work from a lot of people throughout the year," Yelich said.

Wisconsin sports legends also showed up to support the cause. Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was among them.

"I am so proud that Christian is buying into the Wisconsin ideology of giving back to the community," Thomas said.

The event supports charities across the Milwaukee area. The concert took place across the street at Landmark Credit Union, where Jake Owen and Isaac Slade, the lead singer of The Fray, performed.

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