Milestone moment: Bart Lundy surpasses 500 career wins at UW–Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — UW–Milwaukee men’s basketball coach Bart Lundy has joined rare company. Lundy is one of just 22 active NCAA head coaches to reach 500 career wins.

But for Lundy, the milestone goes beyond the numbers.

“You get to a point in your career where wins and losses matter, but what’s most significant is the impact you have on people’s lives,” he said.

Now in his fourth season in Milwaukee, Lundy says building something meaningful in the city has been a point of pride.

“When we have success, it helps the city. It lifts people, and that’s what we take pride in,” he said.

After leading the Panthers to three consecutive 20-win seasons, this year has brought new challenges. Injuries have sidelined four starters, making it one of the toughest seasons of Lundy’s career.

“It’s been one of the harder years I’ve had with what we’ve been through,” Lundy said.

Still, he believes the adversity may define his growth as a coach.

“Maybe this will be my best coaching job, even if the record doesn’t reflect it, but what can we pour into these guys and see a product come out that is pretty good,” he said.

Lundy credits several influential figures throughout his career, including his first college coach, mentors along the way, and his time at Marquette.

As for his goal at UW–Milwaukee, Lundy says it’s simple: make the NCAA Tournament and put the university in the national spotlight.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error