MILWAUKEE — Karley Marotta, Brian Butch and Steve Czaban discuss the hottest topics in local and national sports on Marotta's Mic Drop. Today's topics include:

-Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

-Should the Bucks Keep Tyler Herro?

-Lebron could Giannis team up, are you in?

-More testing on Brandon Woodruff's shoulder. Worried for Woody and Brewers?

Watch: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

Mic Drop: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

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