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Mic Drop: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

Karley Marotta, Brian Butch and Steve Czaban discuss the hotest topics in local and national sports on Marotta's Mic Drop.
Karley Marotta, Brian Butch and Steve Czaban discuss the hotest topics in local and national sports on Marotta's Mic Drop. July 9, 2026
Mic Drop: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?
Marotta Mic Drop
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MILWAUKEE — Karley Marotta, Brian Butch and Steve Czaban discuss the hottest topics in local and national sports on Marotta's Mic Drop. Today's topics include:

-Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

-Should the Bucks Keep Tyler Herro?

-Lebron could Giannis team up, are you in?

-More testing on Brandon Woodruff's shoulder. Worried for Woody and Brewers?

Watch: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

Mic Drop: Did Bobby Portis get enough love on the way out of Milwaukee?

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