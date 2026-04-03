MENOMONEE FALLS — David Roesch, a 52-year-old golfer from Menomonee Falls and former Wisconsin Badger, is headed to the Senior PGA Championship.

"I really don't know how many more majors I'm going to get to play in. And I really do want to enjoy it. That is one of my goals," Roesch said.

Roesch qualified for the Senior PGA Championship last fall, exceeding his own expectations. He is one of 35 professionals across the country to earn a spot in the tournament, which will take place April 16 through 19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Watch: Menomonee Falls golf coach David Roesch qualifies to play in the Senior PGA Championship

Menomonee Falls golf coach David Roesch qualifies to play in the Senior PGA Championship

"I knew going into the tournament that if you finished in the top 35 that you would qualify for a senior PGA championship. So that was my goal at that tournament was to make sure that, hey, I get a chance to at least finish in the top 35. And luckily I finished 14th," Roesch said.

He will play alongside some of the game's biggest names, including Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.

"I mean, I watch them on TV, you know, when I turn on the TV on Sunday night, you know, the Champions Tour is on. So, I'm so excited to play," Roesch said.

After playing professionally, Roesch turned to teaching, pouring his love of golf into the next generation.

"I love golf, and I would say golf chose me. And I'm probably, I say it too much, but I'm a golf nerd. I love everything about golf. I love playing golf, I love teaching golf. I love watching my kids play golf. I love watching my students play golf. I really do love teaching golf. I know there's not many people can say that they love their job. And most days, I love my job," Roesch said.

Now, his students will be watching and hoping to see their coach on television.

"My students asked me if I want to be on TV, and I said if I do something great, you're gonna see me on TV," Roesch said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error