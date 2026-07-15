MILWAUKEE — J.J. Barnes arrived at Marquette with high expectations. The Racine native was one of the top recruits in the state after leading The Prairie School to back-to-back state tournament appearances. Then, about a month before her freshman season began, she tore her ACL.

"I was on a fast break going up for a layup. I did kind of know because it was that usual pop," Barnes said.

Barnes had surgery on October 30 and spent her entire freshman season watching from the sidelines.

"My freshman season gone, especially like coming out of high school being like a hometown hero, it was definitely a disappointing moment," Barnes said.

Despite the setback, her positivity never wavered.

"Yes, it was hard at first. Knowing the competitor I am, I definitely wanted to get on that court. But, also being on the sidelines it allowed me to see more, grow as a player, but also as a person, also realize myself and see myself off the court," Barnes said.

Watch: Marquette women's basketball player J.J. Barnes eyes comeback after torn ACL

Marquette women's basketball player J.J. Barnes eyes comeback after torn ACL

Head coach Cara Consuegra said the injury was difficult for the entire program.

"We were like, 'This is what we need to get momentum for our program,' and to have that type of devastating injury was really difficult for all of us," Consuegra said.

Even while sidelined, Barnes continued to play a key role for her teammates.

"She has really come out of her shell and understands that the way she can impact her team right is by the way she encourages, the way that she talks, the way she gives reminders," Consuegra said.

Barnes said the support she received from the Marquette community reinforced her decision to come to Milwaukee.

"I came here because of the community, because of the culture, because of how well we fit together. Even through this process, it still continues. Like it wasn't, oh yeah, you got hurt, so now you're in the shadow. You're still a present in practice, you're still noticed, and I think that really solidified my decision of our community here," Barnes said.

Now, she is taking the recovery process day by day and has a message for Marquette fans.

"I am getting back, and I can't wait to get out there," Barnes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error