Marquette falls to Xavier in Big East Tournament

NEW YORK — The Marquette University men's basketball team concluded its season in the first round of the 2026 BIG EAST Tournament with an 89-87 loss to Xavier Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Sophomore forward Royce Parham finished with 22 points and nine rebounds and freshman Michael Phillips II finished with a career-high 10 points.

Xavier led by as many as 10 points in the first half, but MU used a 15-2 run late in the half to take a 34-31 lead with 4:39 on the clock. The score was tied 38-38 at the intermission thanks to nine points from Parham. The Golden Eagles shot just 39.5 percent from the floor, but held the Musketeers to just a 41.2 percent clip.

It remained a one-possession game throughout the majority of the first part of the second half. An Xavier 3-pointer at the 13:13 mark gave the Musketeers a 54-48 advantage and resulted in a Marquette timeout. XU continued to extend its lead with a 15-2 run, and the advantage increased to double digits at the under-12 media timeout. The Golden Eagles responded, pulling even at 80-80 with 1:56 left, but were unable to pull ahead, and Xavier made its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Despite the loss, Marquette still has something to celebrate as Nigel James Jr. was named the Big East Freshman of the Year during an awards ceremony held Wednesday afternoon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error