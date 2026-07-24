CHICAGO — Lisa Byington and Shimmy Miller's connection runs deeper than their work in sports broadcasting. The married couple — and co-workers — have built a life together that includes a 19-month-old daughter and careers that have helped reshape the landscape of sports media.

"Circumstances just brought us together where we became more than friends, dated, got married, and now we're moms together," Byington said.

Byington made history as the play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the first full-time female play-by-play announcer for a men's professional sports team. Miller has earned her own reputation as one of the most respected voices in women's basketball.

"She's one of the best play-by-play broadcasters, regardless of sport or gender, in sports broadcasting. I get to work with her, I get to learn from her, and I trust her," Miller said.

That trust, however, was tested early — before the couple even walked down the aisle.

"Our first game was before we got married. It was 2022. We were engaged... and she made me cry," Miller said.

Watch: Lisa Byington and Shimmy Miller are teammates in life and behind the mic

Lisa Byington and Shimmy Miller are teammates in life and behind the mic

Byington recalled the moment without hesitation.

"Stephen Bardo looked over for Shimmy to contribute, and she just froze. She was so nervous she didn't want to say anything. At halftime, I felt like it was my duty to say, 'Look, if you're not going to talk, then get out of the chair,'" Byington said.

Miller added that the blunt feedback, while difficult in the moment, made all the difference.

"Harmony will make you feel better, but truth will make you better. And she made me better," Miller said.

The two also have different approaches when it comes to preparation.

"I think I annoy her, too, because I prep out loud," Miller said.

Byington laughed and confirmed it.

"She does actually annoy me," Byington joked.

Miller described their contrasting styles: "If we're watching a game together, I'll rewind the play like three times. She's just like, 'Just watch the game. Why don't you watch the game?'"

"Yeah. And when I prep, I just get in a mode where I don't want to start and stop. I just want to go," Byington said.

Beyond their careers, both say the role they value most is being mothers to their daughter, Jordan.

"It's fitting that we're moms of a daughter and that we can try to raise a smart, strong, independent woman. That's important to both of us," Byington said.

Miller said she looks forward to the day Jordan fully understands what her family has built.

"One day Jordan is going to realize how cool her mommy is, and she's just going to be in awe," Miller said.

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