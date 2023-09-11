Kenosha bar to pay your tab if Jets and Rodgers lose against the Bills

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha bar and grill will pay your tab Monday night if the New York Jets lose against the Buffalo Bills.

Free booze and wings if the Jets lose at Uncle Mike's! Yup, that's right. The bar said they were inspired by Jack's American Pub's season-long deal. However, Uncle Mike's deal is only for one night.

Here's how it will go:



A new tab must be started 15 minutes prior to kickoff

You must be at Uncle Mike's for the entire game

Wings must be ordered before halftime - each person is limited to one order of 10 wings.

Deal does not include any other food besides wings or top-shelf liquor

The Jets take on the Bills at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Uncle Mike's Highway Pub is located at 6611 120th Ave. in Kenosha.

Meanwhile, the same promotion is underway over at Jack's on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

Jack's says you have to start a new drink tab 15 minutes before the Jets game and watch the entire game with them. At the end of the game, if the Jets lose, your tab is paid for.

The top rule? Aaron Rodgers must be starting.



In case you've been living underneath a rock, Rodgers used to be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. After 18 seasons, Rodgers left us for the Jets and took half the team with him (looking at you Cobb, Lazard, and Taylor.)

Jack's deal does not include food or top-shelf liquor. It is also not valid if the Jets play during Packers games.

