Jack's on Brady Street will pay your tab if Jets lose any game Aaron Rodgers starts

MILWAUKEE — The Jets lose, you win! Jack's American Pub on Milwaukee's Brady Street has a new season-long sports special that you'll definitely want to partake in.

When the New York Jets lose a game, the pub will pay for everyone's drink tab. You read that right.

It is pretty simple. Jack's says you have to start a new drink tab 15 minutes before the Jets game and watch the entire game with them. At the end of the game, if the Jets lose, your tab is paid for.

The top rule? Aaron Rodgers must be starting.

In case you've been living underneath a rock, Rodgers used to be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. After 18 seasons, Rodgers left us for the Jets and took half the team with him (looking at you Cobb, Lazard, and Taylor.)

Jack's deal does not include food or top-shelf liquor. It is also not valid if the Jets play during Packers games.

