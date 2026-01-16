MILWAUKEE — It has been one year since the Brewers' longtime play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker passed away.

READ ALSO | Bob Uecker's childhood friend shares stories about growing up together

His broadcast partner of ten years, Jeff Levering, reminisced on what it was like to have a seat next to Mr. Baseball.

"You always remember him in everyday life," Levering said. "Everything you do, there is something that reminds you of what Bob is all about. You just try and live your life the way that he would live life."

Levering said he felt Uecker's presence during last year's special season.

"There was so much great that happened with this Brewers team in 2025, and it tugged on your heartstrings. You couldn't help but think that it was Bob tugging on those heartstrings."

Watch: Jeff Levering remembers Bob Uecker one year after his passing: 'Every single moment was memorable with Bob'

One year since Bob Uecker passed away

Levering will always feel fortunate to have had a front row seat to Uecker's iconic calls.

"It was just so fun to watch him in the big moments — just to look to my right and see how Bob would call those moments. Even that last game, every single moment was memorable with Bob."

Uecker died Jan. 16, 2025, at the age of 90.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error