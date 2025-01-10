GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Rebekah Haven Assisted Living Facility is home to a local fan whose loyalty spans 101 years come this Sunday.

As the Packers take the field this Sunday, Jane Gollyhon will be turning 101.

When asked what her message is to the team gearing up for the playoffs, her response was simple:

"Win."

Jane has been rooting for the Green & Gold all her life. Born just five years after the team was established in 1919, she's seen the story of the historic franchise with her own eyes.

"We've come a long way since the beginning of the Packers," Gollyhon said.

Watch: Local fan cherishing fond Packers memories ahead of her 101st birthday:

"We didn't give up," Local fan cherishing fond Packers memories ahead of 101st birthday

The Packers fandom didn't stop with her.

"(There are) lots of great memories from mom's room," Jarrie Haltaufderheid, her daughter, said.

Haltaufderheid recalls fond memories of going to practices and games with her mother throughout the years — including Super Bowl XXI in New Orleans.

"We had such a good time in New Orleans," Haltaufderheid said. "It was a wonderful, wonderful game."

For years, Haltaufderheid said their house growing up was home to vintage Packers memorabilia.

Now living at Rebekah Haven Assisted Living Facility, many of her Packers memories are still with her, such as the Frozen Tundra box featuring original grass from Lambeau Field before it was altered.

Gollyhon said she also hasn't missed a game and used to go to every Packers home game.

She even traveled on the same train the team took to Chicago when she was a young girl.

"That was really unique," Gollyhon said.

Gollyhon remembers the stretch of years that did not see a lot of wins, including a one-win season in 1958 and a stretch between the late 1960s to early 1990s where the team only went to the playoffs twice.

"But we still kept going," Haltaufderheid said to her mother.

"Yep, we didn't give up," Gollyhon replied.

Special Packers moments that span a century's worth of mother-daughter memories.

"We managed to get ourselves there and get ourselves back and have a really good time in between," Haltaufderheid said.

After all the history Gollyhon has witnessed, she said the future is bright for the Jordan Love-led team.

She said she will be cheering them on once again this Sunday, on her 101st birthday, as the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.

