Watertown bakery owners have ingredients for Packers-Steelers family rivalry

WATERTOWN — The owners of a bakery in Watertown are divided as the Green Bay Packers face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night.

There are lots of tasty sweets at the Chandler House Bakery in Watertown, but when owners Charity and April Chandler get together for a Packers-Steelers game, the mood is more savory.

Both were quick to predict the outcome of this game: "Packers," Charity said as April simultaneously jumped in with "Pittsburgh."

"Not only do the Packers win," Charity added, "but I think that the onus behind it is going to be to keep Rodgers from being the 5th quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams."

The couple traveled to Pittsburgh for Sunday night's matchup, but they won't be cheering for the same team. There's a lot on the line in this Steelers-Packers showdown.

Charity was born and raised in Watertown, a multi-generation Wisconsin Badger with a longtime love for Lambeau Field and the Packers.

April says her love for the Steelers came from her father.

"I was born into a Pittsburgh loving family and then I married into a Packers family," April said.

They both attended the NFL Draft in Green Bay earlier this year, setting up their bakery to sell goods to the huge crowds.

"I think that anybody who's grown up in Wisconsin that has that affinity for the Packers loves it," Charity said. "There's no atmosphere like Lambeau."

The couple does share a bond for the Wisconsin-born Watt brothers. T.J. Watt is number 90 with the Steelers. They even created a clever sign about their loyalty that reads "House Divided Watt United."

"So it's the one thing we can agree on is the Watts," Charity said.

But once the game starts, it's Charity cheering for the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love.

"J-Love's our guy and so it would be a really great, it's anytime I think that the student can beat the teacher is fun," Charity Chandler said.

April is hoping their fifth Packers-Steelers game together will give her the edge in this fun family rivalry.

"It's actually 2 and 2. Both games we've been to in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh has won, and both games we've been to in Green Bay, Green Bay has won, so this is gonna be our tiebreaker," April said.

