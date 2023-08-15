Tony Romo's take on Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers and the NFL

MILWAUKEE — After golfing in Wisconsin, Tony Romo is getting back to football.

"We're getting started up right now, at CBS," Romo says. "We got the Super Bowl this year in Vegas so I think that's going to be, you know, something that will be on everyone's minds at CBS because that's a big deal."

According to Romo, the NFL is more balanced than ever.

"Last year? Shifted everything," Romo says. "It's the most teams, I think it will be the same this year, that have a chance to win a Super Bowl. I think usually there's about 3 or 4 teams max who could really win it. And one team might surprise you, like the Bengals a few years back. But obviously, they're in the mix now, year in, year out. But I think there's like 7 to 9 teams who have the talent, ability and coaching who can actually win it, and that's rare."

Also, I asked Tony to weigh in on the transition from Aaron Rodgers, to Jordan Love in Green Bay.

Lance Allan: You had big shoes to fill. What is Jordan Love stepping into and what should people expect out of the Packers because this is kind of a whole new thing for people up here?

"I think you're right," Romo says. "I mean the run that Green Bay's had, I mean it's, outside of like a Montana to Steve Young, it's like, you just don't see this sort of thing. You don't get 20 years straight run much less 30 basically. So, you know everything runs its course. I think Aaron learned more than people realized from Favre. And when I say that? I mean from his mechanics. If you ever watched Aaron coming out of college? You know, Aaron came in from Cal and he had the ball up here. And you know, he was what I call just an up-and-down thrower a little bit. And then you saw Favre rotational, boom moving back. And then as you saw Aaron come into year 3, 4, 5? He started to switch and started to get just, choo!"

The enthusiasm and energy that Romo uses in his broadcasts, show you how much he loves the game.

