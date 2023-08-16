Watch Now
Green Bay Packers predicted to be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025, study shows

Posted at 8:48 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 09:57:05-04

A new study is predicting the Green Bay Packers will be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025.

Betway researched each NFL team by looking at how much their tickets have increased in price over the past few years and created an index to forecast what those prices will look like in a few years. They found that by 2025, the Packers will be the 9th most expensive team to support.

According to Betway's data, a family of four had to pay about $784 for one game. That number includes tickets, jerseys, hot dogs, and beers at the game. By 2025, Betway is predicting that number will jump to $887.

Betway's index is forecasting ticket prices will be around $142 by 2025. Parking is estimated to cost a little under $25, while beer is predicted to be $11.87 and hot dogs at $6.

Now, the total of $887 sounds like a lot, and it is, but when comparing it to some other teams, it's not so bad. Betway found the average cost for a family of four to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game will be around $2,200 by 2025.

The cheapest game you could attend, according to Betway, is a Los Angeles Chargers game, which is estimated to cost $544 for a family of four.

Check out the full table of forecasted prices from Betway:

Rank
Team
Ticket Price ($) - 2025
Parking Price ($) - 2025
Beer Price ($) - 2025
Soft Drink Price ($) - 2025
Hot Dog Price ($) - 2025
Jersey Price ($) - 2025
Family Total Cost ($) - 2021
Family* Total Cost ($) - 2025
1
Las Vegas Raiders
469.12
55.04
6.02
10.67
12.12
218.35
898.57
2253.03
2
San Francisco 49ers
199.28
24.93
15.21
4.00
5.00
218.35
821.16
1106.80
3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165.86
88.74
13.79
6.04
7.63
218.35
690.72
1052.78
4
Cleveland Browns
185.93
19.59
9.08
5.00
6.00
218.35
651.5
1043.82
5
New York Giants
115.31
192.96
13.31
7.11
7.63
218.35
731.83
958.12
6
Carolina Panthers
151.48
21.29
12.83
5.33
4.32
218.35
693.99
909.82
7
Kansas City Chiefs
141.50
46.74
10.92
6.66
6.00
218.35
673
903.52
8
Philadelphia Eagles
143.43
22.01
14.75
6.04
6.53
218.35
780.36
893.85
9
Green Bay Packers
142.40
24.94
11.87
6.66
6.00
218.35
784.88
887.24
10
New England Patriots
140.73
25.66
12.83
6.17
5.70
218.35
789.29
880.08
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
136.27
39.11
9.90
7.47
6.27
218.35
725.55
877.29
12
Washington Commanders
124.75
86.40
27.44
7.14
2.96
149.99
722.27
830.68
13
Seattle Seahawks
131.01
11.82
12.83
6.66
5.70
218.35
722.99
829.24
14
Denver Broncos
123.28
36.40
9.26
5.54
5.50
218.35
693.56
810.56
15
Baltimore Ravens
125.84
32.02
10.99
3.00
3.00
218.35
677.97
799.68
16
Houston Texans
123.94
16.08
8.64
6.66
5.54
218.35
716.07
796.25
17
Chicago Bears
119.74
14.51
12.67
7.14
7.25
218.35
762.19
794.73
18
Los Angeles Rams
79.78
151.93
13.31
6.00
13.11
218.35
728.5
792.45
19
Buffalo Bills
111.10
47.64
12.07
7.14
7.00
218.35
608.95
791.09
20
New Orleans Saints
119.50
2.10
13.79
7.84
7.14
218.35
670.93
785.96
21
Miami Dolphins
110.85
43.20
14.75
5.70
6.75
218.35
637.03
784.24
22
Tennessee Titans
111.52
9.58
20.58
5.54
10.67
218.35
627.67
779.98
23
Minnesota Vikings
119.09
10.92
10.52
5.50
7.03
218.35
689.44
776.77
24
Indianapolis Colts
116.85
13.80
10.45
2.53
6.28
218.35
650.29
755.72
25
Cincinnati Bengals
92.18
11.60
5.85
16.00
9.79
218.35
567.29
713.54
26
Atlanta Falcons
108.61
23.10
5.00
2.00
3.56
218.35
641.37
708.13
27
Dallas Cowboys
81.01
41.11
10.58
8.64
7.14
218.35
696.37
667.80
28
Jacksonville Jaguars
80.14
21.44
13.79
9.77
9.77
218.35
589.49
666.05
29
Detroit Lions
89.94
9.78
5.00
5.25
6.25
218.35
612.33
643.89
30
New York Jets
94.16
9.21
1.25
2.20
6.00
218.35
620.3
639.52
31
Arizona Cardinals
84.83
4.56
10.99
5.00
5.70
218.35
572.53
626.98
32
Los Angeles Chargers
18.90
145.38
12.07
6.00
14.22
218.35
635.54
544.35

The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey, and parking

