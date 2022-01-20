Standing-room-only tickets available for Saturday's Packers game

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they are selling standing-room-only tickets to Saturday's game.

The Packers are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lameabu Field during the NFC Divisional Round beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the game cost around $200 apiece, but the Packers are selling standing-room-only for $87 a ticket plus fees. Fans who purchase the tickets will stand in the area behind sections 432 to 442 on the south end of Lambeau Field.

"In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections," the Packers said in a news release.

The team added that concessions are readily available in the concourse, and the south entrance is recommended for standing-room-only seatholders.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and there is a limit of four tickets per household. The Packers also said a limited number of tickets have been returned from the 49ers ticket allotment. Those are now available on Ticketmaster as well.

"With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday. Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold," the team said in its news release.

