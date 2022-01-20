Randall Cobb expected to play Saturday, per coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY — During a press conference, Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to play during Saturday's game.

Cobb has been out since the week 12 game against the Rams with a core injury that wound up requiring surgery.

He didn't play in the Week 17 game against the Lions, but LaFleur said he anticipates Cobb will be back Saturday.

"He's coming along great. He looks good at practice so I would anticipate him playing in this game," LaFleur said during the conference.

This is Cobb's first year back after two years away from the Packers. During the regular season, he caught 28 passes for 375 yards and had five touchdowns.

The team has one practice left Thursday prior to the NFC divisional round in Green Bay on Saturday. The Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 7:15 p.m.

