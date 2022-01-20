Wisconsin native to perform National Anthem at Saturday's Packers game

GREEN BAY — Grace Weber, a singer from Wauwatosa, announced Wednesday that she will be performing the National Anthem during Saturday's Packers game.

Weber currently lives in Los Angeles, according to her Twitter page, but is originally from Wisconsin.

She called the opportunity a "dream come true" and said she is so excited for the performance.

The Packers are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round at at Lambeau Field Saturday.

I am so excited to announce that I’ll be singing the National Anthem for the @packers @49ers playoff game this Saturday!!! ahh!! Literal dream come true getting to sing at #lambeaufield - I’m so excited!!! See you Saturday Green Bay 💚💛🏈😎 #gopackgo @nfl pic.twitter.com/hoVwANB0d7 — Grace Weber (@graceweber) January 19, 2022

