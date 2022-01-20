Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Wisconsin native to perform National Anthem at Saturday's Packers game

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Daniel
Lambeau Field
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:16:17-05

GREEN BAY — Grace Weber, a singer from Wauwatosa, announced Wednesday that she will be performing the National Anthem during Saturday's Packers game.

Weber currently lives in Los Angeles, according to her Twitter page, but is originally from Wisconsin.

She called the opportunity a "dream come true" and said she is so excited for the performance.

The Packers are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round at at Lambeau Field Saturday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku