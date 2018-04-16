Rumor: Packers eyeing Dez Bryant for new wide receiver

The NFL buzz is all about which team will scoop up a recently available, record-setting wide receiver. The Packers are a part of that buzz and may have interest in an ex-Cowboy player, who is known to be quite the diva.
But, the Packers do need another wide receiver who is up to par with the team's history of record-setting receivers. Especially since receiver Jeff Janis is also no longer on the roster.
So far, the team's attempt to replace Nelson has been unsuccessful. Every wide receiver they were considering signed with another team; Allen Robinson signed with the Chicago Bears, Sammy Watkins signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jordan Matthews signed with the New England Patriots.
If Bryant joined the Packers, the team could be extremely successful. However, Bryant did mention interest in playing the Cowboys, perhaps to get his revenge. The only teams that for sure play the Cowboys are in the NFC East.
Regardless, the Packers may not be able to pass up the opportunity.