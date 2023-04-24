Reports: Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to reports.

The Packers have not confirmed any details about the trade yet.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter Monday afternoon trade compensation details. The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said during a news conference Monday the trade is not yet finalized.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Packers traded a quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets.

The news comes after Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show earlier this year and announced he intended to play for the Jets.

Rodgers: Wants to go to the Jets

Rodgers addressed Green Bay and its fans during the show, saying, "I love that town so much."

Rodgers continued by saying, "that town, that region, that state has given me so much love and support from the day I was drafted... to when I took over, winning the Super Bowl, all the incredible memories through the years."

When asked about Jordan Love and putting the Rodgers situation behind them, Gutekunst says they are early in offseason program but honestly players don’t worry about everything as much as everyone on outside #Packers — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) April 24, 2023

The Packers quarterback said Green Bay will always have a place in his heart.

"That place is always going to be really really special to me, as are those fans," Rodgers said. "I love you Green Bay, thank you. We'll meet again."

Another major domino foreshadowing the deal came when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

Aaron Rodgers news and stats through the years.

During his 17 seasons with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers experienced a lot of change. The biggest was likely the departure of former Head Coach Mike McCarthy in 2018.

Current Head Coach Matt LaFleur then came in and started a new era of Packers football, with historic seasons as a new coach.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

When looking at Rodgers' career stats, it's hard to not be impressed. He has started in 223 games, thrown 475 passing touchdowns, and had more than 59,000 passing yards. And in all that time, Rodgers got sacked 530 times and threw 105 interceptions.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Those Rodgers' passes were thrown to some pretty iconic players throughout the years. Of the 475 touchdown passes, Rodgers threw the most, 70, to former Packers Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pushes down Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

He threw 68 of those touchdown passes to Davante Adams, and 48 to Randall Cobb. Other iconic players who played alongside Rodgers include Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews, and Eddie Lacy.

In his personal life, Rodgers has gone through a lot during his time with the Packers. He began and ended three pretty serious relationships: the first, with Olivia Munn, the second with Danica Patrick, and the third with Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers was also at the center of attention when he said he'd been "immunized" for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip