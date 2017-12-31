Report: Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers won't return in 2018

Jay Sorgi
6:43 AM, Dec 31, 2017
26 mins ago

A report by Adam Schefter of ESPN says that defensive coordinator Dom Capers will no longer be the defensive coordinator of the team after a nine-year tenure.

His last game would be Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

It was not initially clear whether this is the Packers' doing, Capers' choice or a mutual decision.

Capers has been defensive coordinator since 2009. The first two years, with a veteran-laden unit built for his 3-4 defensive scheme, the Packers finished second in yards in 2009 and second in points in 2010.

But since then, the Packers never reached the top 10 in either category. They finished last in yardage in their 2011 season when they went 15-1. The last two years, they finished in the league's bottom half in both yardage and points.

