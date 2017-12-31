Report: Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers won't return in 2018

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:06AM CST expiring December 31 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
It was not initially clear whether this is the Packers' doing, Capers' choice or a mutual decision.
Capers has been defensive coordinator since 2009. The first two years, with a veteran-laden unit built for his 3-4 defensive scheme, the Packers finished second in yards in 2009 and second in points in 2010.
But since then, the Packers never reached the top 10 in either category. They finished last in yardage in their 2011 season when they went 15-1. The last two years, they finished in the league's bottom half in both yardage and points.