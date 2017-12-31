Packers Second Screen: at Lions

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 30 at 11:31PM CST expiring December 31 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wayne & Larry's record-tying 328th radio network broadcast together
Pregame story
Today is the last Packers Gameday of 2017 as Green Bay takes on the Detroit Lions on the road.
A Packers win would lead to them avoiding just their third losing season in the last 26 years. The list of Packers not playing is growing with Nick Perry put on injured reserve Saturday.
Yet there is some positive history coming with this game - some of our own. WTMJ's Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will tie Jim Irwin & Max McGee's all-time Packers Radio Network record for most games by a broadcast team, with 328. This game closes out Wayne & Larry's 19th season.
