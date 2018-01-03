Pro Football Hall of Fame fan vote begins for Packers legend Jerry Kramer

A Green Bay Packers legend is looking for your vote to help the Pro Football Hall of Fame choose him for election and induction later this year.

Jerry Kramer has been retired for 50 years, but the Lombardi-era Packers guard has not yet received the ultimate individual reward for a career in the National Football League. Between four and eight NFL legends will receive induction this year, with voting and election coming the night before Super Bowl LII, and Kramer is one of two Senior Committee candidates this year, the other being Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile.

Kramer was part of the offensive line that blew open holes for two Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs, Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor, and protected Hall of Famer Bart Starr as part of five NFL championship teams and winners of the first two Super Bowls under Vince Lombardi in the 1960's.

His leg also contributed to one of those NFL titles in 1962, when he filled in for an injured Paul Hornung and kicked three field goals - the winning margin - to lead the Packers to the NFL title with a 16-7 win at the New York Giants.

Kramer's drive block of Dallas Cowboys tackle Jethro Pugh, with the assistance of center Ken Bowman on a play Kramer suggested in practice days beforehand, led to the Packers winning the 1967 NFL Title over the Cowboys in the famous "Ice Bowl" game.

He would join 12 other Lombardi-era Packers players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if elected in February.

Click here to vote for Kramer.