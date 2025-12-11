Packers Week 17 game to air exclusively on Peacock

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.
The broadcast will also be available on TMJ4 in the Milwaukee market and NBC 26 in the Green Bay market, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.
Kickoff for the game has been set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, the NFL announced Wednesday.
For those attending the game in person, Lambeau Field parking lots and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 3 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m.
