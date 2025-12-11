Packers prepare for tough test against AFC-leading Broncos' elite defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers face their toughest challenge yet as they prepare to take on the AFC-leading Denver Broncos, who just won their 10th straight game and boast one of the NFL's most dominant defenses.

Coming into this season, the Packers knew the final stretch of their schedule would be the most difficult. After the emotional high of Sunday's walk-off win over the Bears, the road doesn't get easier as they head west to face Denver's league-leading defense.

With an NFL-best 55 sacks, Denver's pass rush will be the stiffest test Green Bay has seen since Week 3 against the Browns. However, as Green Bay's offense has progressed over the last month, they're ready for the challenge.

Lukas Van Ness returned to practice today.



However, Josh Jacobs was not seen on the field today. He appeared to be rehabbing on the sideline.#Packers | #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/7Zvqu46eUH — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) December 10, 2025

"There's just not really a weak link out there," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. "When you look at their front, their backers, their back end, they've got players across the board. I mean, the sack numbers are pretty crazy. Their run defense is pretty crazy. So you couple that, then you've got a legitimate shutdown corner."

The Broncos' defensive dominance extends beyond pass rushing. They also have the second-best run defense in the NFL, limiting teams to just under 90 yards per game. While the Packers' rush attack has progressively improved, running back Josh Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has earned a place in the MVP conversation after Sunday's performance against Chicago, understands the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

"I think anytime you're going against elite pass rushers and a good all-around rush, it's all about playing on time as a quarterback," Love said. "Obviously trying to get the ball out as quickly as possible – not trying to hold onto it sometimes – and then really just knowing where your check downs are if you do feel some pressure or things like that."

Denver's sacks come from 16 different defenders, the byproduct of a blitz-heavy scheme that ranks fifth in total blitzes and third in pressures. However, Love has excelled against the blitz this fall, sitting fourth in passer rating and first in on-target percentage.

Josh Jacobs is still dealing with the knee injury, and that’s what kept him out of practice today. No reason to think that it is any worse than it’s been, but we’ll see if he practices tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IcX7AVF6Xt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 10, 2025

"I think they have a really solid group all around," Love said. "It's not just one guy that you can finger-point out, but all around that defense, and especially the D-line. You look at it, they got playmakers and guys who are making plays and winning their one-on-one matchups."

Despite the challenge, the Packers remain confident in their abilities.

"They've got a really good defense, but I think that we've got a lot of confidence in our offense," wide receiver Christian Watson said. "If we want to get to where we're going to go, I mean, we're going to have to play against really good defenses. If we want to achieve the goal we want to achieve, we're going to have to be one of the best offenses in the league."

LaFleur noted similarities between Denver's defense and Green Bay's own defensive unit.

"I think there's a lot of similarities when I look at our defense in regards to the style of play, how hard they play, how hard they finish and tackle," LaFleur said. "It's going to be a great test for us."

Beyond Denver's defense, the Packers will also have to contend with the elements of the Mile High City. LaFleur said their performance staff briefed players on how to handle the altitude, although Love mentioned many players got a good feel for it during last year's joint practice in Denver.

